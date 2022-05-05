MAKHUDU SEFARA | Where there’s a will there’s a way, but not for the ostrich that’s SA
The issues we face have been festering for years, but we don’t find solutions. We bury our heads and hope for the best
05 May 2022 - 20:11
If you listen attentively, you will think many of the challenges we face receive the attention they deserve. But ours is a special country, one that needs you to listen way more than attentively...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.