MAKHUDU SEFARA | Where there’s a will there’s a way, but not for the ostrich that’s SA

The issues we face have been festering for years, but we don’t find solutions. We bury our heads and hope for the best

If you listen attentively, you will think many of the challenges we face receive the attention they deserve. But ours is a special country, one that needs you to listen way more than attentively...