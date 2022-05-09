TOM EATON | Can you handle the truth? IS it clear? SA needs a strong military
Could silence about our military be because liberals don’t want to look like warmongers, while SADF types want it to fail?
09 May 2022 - 19:42
Thirty years ago Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson locked eyes, clenched their jaws and let fly in one of the most magnificent shouting matches in cinema history...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.