Opinion & Analysis

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | EXPLAINER: The legal questions Ramaphosa must answer

What was his obligation? What if it is true that he paid the thieves to keep quiet? Prof Pierre de Vos clears the air

Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
08 June 2022 - 20:54

University of Cape Town’s Prof Pierre de Vos joined Eusebius to explain the central legal terms in the allegations made against President Cyril Ramaphosa by former spy boss Arthur Fraser...

