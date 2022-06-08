EDITORIAL | Bend opinion all you like, politicos, but we won’t be beholden to you

At the best of times, the political environment in our country is a highly contested, factious space, which is perhaps a by-product of a thriving democracy.

Another essential of democracy has to be the freedom to express different, even competing views and ideas, with the free flow of information to citizens.

The big political story unfolding in our politics today is the run-up to the ANC’s national conference in December, where the party will choose a new leader, who in turn is likely to be our next president if the ANC wins the 2024 national election.

It is also a fact that developments in the ANC are, because it is the governing party, of interest to other political role players, some of whom may believe they stand to benefit from the outcomes of the ANC’s internal processes.

A case in point being the unwarranted attack this week directed at one of our colleagues at a press conference called by the EFF about the scandal surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa after accusations of wrongdoing by former State Security Agency (SSA) head Arthur Fraser. As the Sunday Times, we are confident we have covered the story in a balanced and fair way, also raising pertinent questions in relation to the matter.