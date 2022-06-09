A WORD IN THE HAND: STUNT
SUE DE GROOT | Stunt in the hand: to watch a big leap over writer’s block, just say the word
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
09 June 2022 - 19:54
A friend asked me the other day how I come up with new words to write about each week. I replied that every word is effectively a new word, and there are millions of words, and every word or phrase deserves a column, therefore the possibilities are endless. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.