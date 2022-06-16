TOM EATON | I’m no guru, but it seems there’s still room for a groovy conman to coin it
A poll has found 77% of South Africans trust TimesLIVE, but then 68% also trust the creators of the Thembisa 10
16 June 2022 - 19:06
Oxford’s Reuters Institute has published the latest figures measuring SA’s trust in news media, and I am happy to report that the numbers are fantastically good for me. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.