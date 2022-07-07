×

Opinion & Analysis

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | If you love the ANC, vote it out of power

Ruling party in need of ‘renewal’ so a new kind of leader within can emerge, one focused on ethical and servant leadership

07 July 2022 - 17:30
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst

Excellence in political leadership cannot be defined as successfully evading legal culpability. That, unfortunately, is the ANC’s idea of leadership excellence...

