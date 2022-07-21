MAKHUDU SEFARA | Gcaleka is the new ‘normal’. Long may it last

Acting PP Kholeka Gcaleka has restored trust by being brave, firm and fair during her short time in office

Once in a while, a crisis forces an unlikely hero to emerge and unleash hope. To remind us of the allure of simple things. To jog our memory of how, sometimes, what is plain or normal, is so darn beautiful...