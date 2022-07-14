×

Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | People’s power: will constituencies save democracy in SA?

Proportional representation was supposed to reflect our demographics, but now we’re all powerless except for the people at the top

14 July 2022 - 20:32

Boris Johnson’s stumble from office is rightly adjudged a vindication of the constituency form of representative government, with Tory MPs fearful of losing their seats by not ending his woeful premiership, whose passing few will mourn. By the time hard-living Bojo said he would vacate No 10, more than 50 MPs had said tally-ho to him as they do in those parts. The people had spoken. ..

