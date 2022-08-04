It’s unacceptable, says Biden as Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in jail
Defence lawyers say they will appeal, while the US has made Russia a prisoner swap offer
04 August 2022 - 21:10 By Reuters
A Russian court sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling US president Joe Biden called “unacceptable”...
