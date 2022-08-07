×

Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | SA’s women are champions and need to be celebrated as such

The brave women’s human rights march on the Union Buildings in 1956 should not have been in vain

07 August 2022 - 14:56

With the terrible things happening to women daily, we should not diminish all the hard-won victories the women of SA have achieved overcoming unimaginable odds...

