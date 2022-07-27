EDITORIAL | Human dignity does not expire with death
Nobody should have to work without PPE or with the smell of decomposing bodies in the air
27 July 2022 - 20:08
KwaZulu-Natal is in some ways a gaping wound. In addition to the two years of pandemic trauma that the country experienced, residents of that province have also been hit by the July riots, floods which claimed hundreds of lives and intermittent political violence...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.