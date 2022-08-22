TOM EATON | Not a sausage am I going to be duped into eating plant-based meat
The ANC government doesn’t need to protect me from ‘misleading’ vegan foods, we carnivores know what we want
22 August 2022 - 20:31
The ANC government might not be trying to keep us employed, educated, solvent or indeed alive, but at least, by trying to crack down on plant-based meat substitutes, it has shown a refreshing willingness to try to keep South Africans safe from things that might be good for us...
TOM EATON | Not a sausage am I going to be duped into eating plant-based meat
The ANC government doesn’t need to protect me from ‘misleading’ vegan foods, we carnivores know what we want
The ANC government might not be trying to keep us employed, educated, solvent or indeed alive, but at least, by trying to crack down on plant-based meat substitutes, it has shown a refreshing willingness to try to keep South Africans safe from things that might be good for us...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos