EDITORIAL | Hats off to Joburg mayor for taking charge, but how did it come to this?
How was this crazy scenario with schools not foreseen when the amendments to the Municipal Property Rates Act were proposed and approved?
22 August 2022 - 20:32
Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse should be applauded for intervening in the unreasonably high rates bills that hit public and private schools when the new financial year started. At the end of July,741 private schools and 921 state schools were affected when the amended Municipal Property Rates Act came into effect. The new law scrapped the education classification that applied to schools, reclassifying state schools as public service properties and private schools as businesses. ..
EDITORIAL | Hats off to Joburg mayor for taking charge, but how did it come to this?
How was this crazy scenario with schools not foreseen when the amendments to the Municipal Property Rates Act were proposed and approved?
Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse should be applauded for intervening in the unreasonably high rates bills that hit public and private schools when the new financial year started. At the end of July,741 private schools and 921 state schools were affected when the amended Municipal Property Rates Act came into effect. The new law scrapped the education classification that applied to schools, reclassifying state schools as public service properties and private schools as businesses. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos