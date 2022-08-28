×

Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Gambia’s jamming since Jammeh, but the barrow needs speeding up

Much has changed since the former leader’s rule, but there is a long way to go and reform is slow

28 August 2022 - 19:20

Gambia, now governed by a coalition led by President Adama Barrow after Yahya Jammeh’s violent dictatorship, appears to be making better progress than other African countries recovering from similar long-term dictatorships. Barrow is building democracy, inclusivity and a sustainable economy, though his increasing use of autocratic measures to battle critics raises fears of a backslide...

