WILLIAM GUMEDE | Sierra Leone is on a slippery slope — the buck stops with its government
The West African country needs a government of national unity that includes the opposition or it risks another civil war
17 August 2022 - 20:18
The violent unrest over food shortages and high food and fuel prices which has led to more than 30 deaths in Sierra Leone threatens to reignite the deadly civil war. It comes as a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is disproportionately raising these costs and causing shortages across Africa. ..
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Sierra Leone is on a slippery slope — the buck stops with its government
The West African country needs a government of national unity that includes the opposition or it risks another civil war
The violent unrest over food shortages and high food and fuel prices which has led to more than 30 deaths in Sierra Leone threatens to reignite the deadly civil war. It comes as a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is disproportionately raising these costs and causing shortages across Africa. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos