MAKHUDU SEFARA | Objections to Calland are speculation — it’s his output that matters
How the DA and EFF ‘view’ the makeup of the parliamentary committee is neither here nor there
15 September 2022 - 22:41
The furore over whether Richard Calland, a University of Cape Town law professor, should be included in a parliamentary committee probing if grounds to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa exist, is such a storm in a tea cup...
MAKHUDU SEFARA | Objections to Calland are speculation — it’s his output that matters
How the DA and EFF ‘view’ the makeup of the parliamentary committee is neither here nor there
The furore over whether Richard Calland, a University of Cape Town law professor, should be included in a parliamentary committee probing if grounds to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa exist, is such a storm in a tea cup...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos