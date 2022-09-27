Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Don’t underestimate the power of a politician’s delusions

As the ANC elective conference draws to a close, the lines between fact and fiction become blurry

27 September 2022 - 21:12

Three separate pronouncements involving suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and and ANC ex-president Jacob Zuma reminded us that even normally rational people have the capacity to descend into delusion, especially with an election around the corner. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Pressure to produce top matric results comes at expense of lower ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Ill-timed repo rate hike adds to consumer pain Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | It’s the small things we do that turn a bitter narrative into a ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | How KZN crash reflects our fractured state of the nation News

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Be alert when filling up, misfuelling can occur Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | It’s unforgivable that Mangope’s Bophuthatswana was better ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | McKenzie’s ramblings mask a menacing xenophobic agenda Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up Opinion & Analysis
  5. SONGEZO ZIBI | British pageantry holds many lessons for SA Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...