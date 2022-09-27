Environmental health
Oh rats! Small mammals are passing fungal lung pathogens our way
Of all emerging diseases in humans, 75% are zoonotic (from animals)
27 September 2022 - 21:00
For some they are pets and for others they are pests, but one thing is for sure: rats carry fungal pathogens in their lungs and could pass them onto you...
Environmental health
Oh rats! Small mammals are passing fungal lung pathogens our way
Of all emerging diseases in humans, 75% are zoonotic (from animals)
For some they are pets and for others they are pests, but one thing is for sure: rats carry fungal pathogens in their lungs and could pass them onto you...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos