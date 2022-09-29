Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Stage 15 is when the nerves black out, but some of us may be past that point

I suspect only a fraction of the people who exploded all over social media had read past the headline about the Eskom boss’s statement

29 September 2022 - 21:54
Tom Eaton Columnist

The explosive reaction to Andre de Ruyter speculating about theoretical stage 15 load-shedding has once again confirmed that roughly 50% of middle class rage would be evaporated by a 10% improvement in middle class reading skills...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | ‘Political conscience’ isn’t necessarily a relationship between ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | You know it’s bad when ANC values Solidarity after years of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Where does De Lille think electricity comes from? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | You know it’s bad when ANC values Solidarity after years of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Be alert when filling up, misfuelling can occur Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Stage 15 is when the nerves black out, but some of us may be past ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Don’t underestimate the power of a politician’s delusions Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ANC’s existential crisis: state capture arrests are too little ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor