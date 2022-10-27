TOM EATON | I spy with my little eye, something beginning with ... ‘F’
The US government has issued a terrorist attack warning for Sandton, but our ever-alert presidency says there’s nothing to worry about
27 October 2022 - 21:16
The Americans seem to have jumped the gun on it. Our spooks say it’s a “f***-up”. Our government says there’s no proof. But when it comes to claims of a potential terror attack in Sandton, there’s one thing that’s pretty clear...
TOM EATON | I spy with my little eye, something beginning with ... ‘F’
The US government has issued a terrorist attack warning for Sandton, but our ever-alert presidency says there’s nothing to worry about
The Americans seem to have jumped the gun on it. Our spooks say it’s a “f***-up”. Our government says there’s no proof. But when it comes to claims of a potential terror attack in Sandton, there’s one thing that’s pretty clear...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos