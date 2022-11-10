EDITORIAL | Trigger-happy Mabe does the ANC a disservice
Pule Mabe plays a crucial role in communicating the ANC’s policies, but his spiky demeanour does more harm than good
10 November 2022 - 21:53
For someone who leads the communications team of the largest political party in South Africa, Pule Mabe displays a surprising lack of understanding of his job. Since being appointed in 2018, Mabe has been combative, as if he is being forced to communicate against his will. He has regularly got into shouting matches with journalists, and most recently the clash has been over media “packages” that the ANC planned to charge for its December elective conference. The ANC has since clarified that no media houses will be charged for space at its conference...
