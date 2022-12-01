EDITORIAL | Clear heads must prevail despite question marks over Phala Phala
The timing of the panel’s findings couldn’t have been worse for the president and his supporters
01 December 2022 - 22:50
There are no fewer than 46 question marks in the report released by an independent panel looking into the Phala Phala robbery of at least $580,000 (R10,236,768) in cash on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm. The section 89 panel of legal experts, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, was tasked with determining whether the president has committed an impeachable act. Its findings are not legally binding. Its inquiry was limited to “relevant written and recorded information”. Yet its recommendations have set the cat among the pigeons...
EDITORIAL | Clear heads must prevail despite question marks over Phala Phala
The timing of the panel’s findings couldn’t have been worse for the president and his supporters
There are no fewer than 46 question marks in the report released by an independent panel looking into the Phala Phala robbery of at least $580,000 (R10,236,768) in cash on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm. The section 89 panel of legal experts, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, was tasked with determining whether the president has committed an impeachable act. Its findings are not legally binding. Its inquiry was limited to “relevant written and recorded information”. Yet its recommendations have set the cat among the pigeons...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos