TOM EATON | Reading between the lines is easier said than done in South Africa
Instead of splurging R900m on Tottenham’s sleeve, it would go a long way to help our children’s literacy
08 February 2023 - 20:36
If you want to know the state of the nation, don’t bother listening to the thousands of hollow words read by Cyril Ramaphosa today, or the thousands written by journalists and analysts tomorrow. Instead, simply look at these 15 words in the latest report on the state of childhood literacy in South Africa: “There is ... no national budget that has been allocated to reading interventions or reading resources.”..
TOM EATON | Reading between the lines is easier said than done in South Africa
Instead of splurging R900m on Tottenham’s sleeve, it would go a long way to help our children’s literacy
If you want to know the state of the nation, don’t bother listening to the thousands of hollow words read by Cyril Ramaphosa today, or the thousands written by journalists and analysts tomorrow. Instead, simply look at these 15 words in the latest report on the state of childhood literacy in South Africa: “There is ... no national budget that has been allocated to reading interventions or reading resources.”..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos