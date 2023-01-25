Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Just marching to a different beat to the ANC is a start

Some of the slogans paraded in the DA’s march on Luthuli House were outdated, but so is much of our infrastructure and many of our power stations

25 January 2023 - 22:30
Tom Eaton Columnist

The DA’s Power to the People marches to Luthuli House and parliament were fairly impressive affairs, but not nearly as impressive as critics’ determination to deliberately misunderstand what they were for...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Let’s hope being a civil servant comes into vogue Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Depopulate your mind of centuries-old bigotries Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Government lining up more offshore fun ... this time it’s war-games Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Cancelling Swiss shindig is cold comfort for those without ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Ramaphosa may have resuscitated the ANC for now, but the diagnosis ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | As we teeter on the brink of the abyss, the silence of big business ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Just marching to a different beat to the ANC is a start Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Spare a thought for the passing matrics who just discovered ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Turns out we pay people R200k a month to state the bleeding obvious Opinion & Analysis
  5. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | 'Why so many Sangomas?', but why not? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding