TOM EATON | Just marching to a different beat to the ANC is a start
Some of the slogans paraded in the DA’s march on Luthuli House were outdated, but so is much of our infrastructure and many of our power stations
25 January 2023 - 22:30
The DA’s Power to the People marches to Luthuli House and parliament were fairly impressive affairs, but not nearly as impressive as critics’ determination to deliberately misunderstand what they were for...
TOM EATON | Just marching to a different beat to the ANC is a start
Some of the slogans paraded in the DA’s march on Luthuli House were outdated, but so is much of our infrastructure and many of our power stations
The DA’s Power to the People marches to Luthuli House and parliament were fairly impressive affairs, but not nearly as impressive as critics’ determination to deliberately misunderstand what they were for...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos