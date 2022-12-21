JONATHAN JANSEN | Oh how the mighty ANC has fallen
The national conference showed the party’s true face: power struggles are more important than service delivery
21 December 2022 - 20:05
The ANC’s 55th national conference offered a powerful teaching moment for those open to learning about the state of the country and the once powerful movement that promised us freedom. The first lesson I learnt was just how far the movement had fallen from its high ideals as the moral beacon of the liberation struggle. As one commentator pointed out, the problem is not so much that Cyril Ramaphosa won re-election as president of the party, it is that his competitor, Zweli Mkhize, came so close. Former minister Mkhize has been credibly accused of corruption in the so-called Digital Vibes scandal and yet had the temerity to stand for high office in the ANC with the possibility, had he won, of becoming the next president of the republic. Think about that...
