Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | If only ANC learnt this on their ‘fact-finding’ missions in China

To get to where it is, the Asian giant had to suspend its ideological blinkers

21 February 2023 - 20:16
Caiphus Kgosana Editor: Business TImes

Deng Xiaoping was a man ahead of his time...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA is far from Haiti’s nightmare, but look at the hit on AKA ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa, it’s time you became a spoilsport for the sake of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | No growing the economy with government’s dwarf-like policy Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | SA is killing the Eskom goose for a less than golden egg Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Why would free people champion Mugabe or Putin? Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | SS Mendi is a monument to brave people betrayed by infinitely ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The people bark, the state bites: accountability builds a nation Opinion & Analysis
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | If you are a nice racist, I have a book recommendation for ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Time for talk is over — implementation must be the buzzword Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...