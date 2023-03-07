‘It’s Faf in a Speedo, not Jesus on a cross,’ says advertising body
Ruffled Christian’s complaint about ‘blasphemous’ Budget Insurance advert paying tribute to rugby player dismissed
07 March 2023 - 21:11 By GILL GIFFORD
An advert portraying well-known rugby player Faf de Klerk as a typical patriot in a country where “bad things happen to good South Africans” has upset some Christians, but has been found not to be offensive or blasphemous. ..
‘It’s Faf in a Speedo, not Jesus on a cross,’ says advertising body
Ruffled Christian’s complaint about ‘blasphemous’ Budget Insurance advert paying tribute to rugby player dismissed
An advert portraying well-known rugby player Faf de Klerk as a typical patriot in a country where “bad things happen to good South Africans” has upset some Christians, but has been found not to be offensive or blasphemous. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos