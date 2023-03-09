Opinion & Analysis

PATRICK BULGER | Shooting the lights out: gloom upon darkness in executive kerfuffle

The kinks and flaws in the president’s golf swing are a mirror of his leadership style

09 March 2023 - 20:39

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest cabinet reshuffle reminded me of my former golf partner John, a retired hairdresser from the blue side of Manchester. Notoriously short on patience, he bullied players who took too many practice swings, and who dithered over the ball then duffed it into the deep rough. After watching them hovering in that cerebral no-man's land between soaring visualisation and withering execution and then advancing the ball but a short distance, John would invariably snort: “You could’ve f***ed that up in half the time!” ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | A consumerist manifesto: a nod to Marx, a wink to Vuitton Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Tangled up in blue: a tall tale from deep in DA territory Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Siyaya ePotholi: capital meltdown in the coalition bunker Opinion & Analysis
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Pomp and promises: ceremonial ritual provides respite from the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | All ye faithful: how the ANC can repay the loyalty it demands Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. OBITUARY | Pule ‘Tate’ Makgoe whipped Free State schools into matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Predicting Cyril’s reshuffle is not an exact science Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | I’m still in the dark as to the reasons behind increasing the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Mark Pilgrim, an inspiring voice that will live on Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | ‘All hands on deck’ Lesufi would rather die trying as he ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...