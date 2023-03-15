JONATHAN JANSEN | Noxolo Kiviet is not the first and won't be the last: will we ever learn?
The president’s decision to appoint her minister, despite the information at hand, smacks of amateurism if not complicity
15 March 2023 - 21:06
Noxolo Kiviet is not the first and will sadly not be the last politician accused of scamming the resources of a public university. A senior minister no less, Kiviet was recently appointed to the reshuffled cabinet of President Cyril Ramaphosa in charge of public service and administration. Recall that another Eastern Cape heavyweight, premier Oscar Mabuyane, was deregistered from a master’s degree when it was discovered the big man was irregularly admitted for this higher qualification. There is a long list of senior politicians accused of academic dishonesty, including one who was called “doctor” without either a real or honorary degree that afforded this status...
