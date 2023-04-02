PALI LEHOHLA | Go BIG or go home: SA’s best-case scenario for policy
The Six Pillar Policy is what should be debated by parliament
02 April 2023 - 19:08 By Pali Lehohla
Last week on March 30 President Cyril Ramaphosa said the basic income grant (BIG) was still government’s choice to replace the social relief of distress (SRD) grant. The work by a number of policy practitioners and academics, including through a webinar led by Asghar Adelzadeh of Applied Development Research Solutions (ADRS), whose modelling was deployed again to demonstrate that social policies based on BIG deliver jobs and bring about viable social compacts, contributed significantly to this major breakthrough, culminating in a promise by the president that BIG is on its way. ..
PALI LEHOHLA | Go BIG or go home: SA’s best-case scenario for policy
The Six Pillar Policy is what should be debated by parliament
Last week on March 30 President Cyril Ramaphosa said the basic income grant (BIG) was still government’s choice to replace the social relief of distress (SRD) grant. The work by a number of policy practitioners and academics, including through a webinar led by Asghar Adelzadeh of Applied Development Research Solutions (ADRS), whose modelling was deployed again to demonstrate that social policies based on BIG deliver jobs and bring about viable social compacts, contributed significantly to this major breakthrough, culminating in a promise by the president that BIG is on its way. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos