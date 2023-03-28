Improve, and do it now: Ramaphosa tells Transnet to pull up its socks
Reforms will enable third-party access to freight rail network by private operators, while the network itself will still be owned by the state: president
28 March 2023 - 15:48
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Transnet it must arrest its declining performance and start contributing meaningfully to economic growth. ..
