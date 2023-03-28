Politics

Improve, and do it now: Ramaphosa tells Transnet to pull up its socks

Reforms will enable third-party access to freight rail network by private operators, while the network itself will still be owned by the state: president

28 March 2023 - 15:48
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Transnet it must arrest its declining performance and start contributing meaningfully to economic growth.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | DD Mabuza ‘hid money in JoJo tanks’: Steenhuisen on Eskom corruption ... Politics
  2. Pull in your horns, Ramaphosa asks section 89 panel as ATM, EFF take aim Politics
  3. DA drives point home outside lavish, blackout-proof estate housing president, ... Politics
  4. PODCAST | EXPLAINED: Why Bongani Baloyi resigned from ActionSA and what the ... Politics
  5. Salary changes for mayors, speakers and other top officials — here’s what they ... Politics

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester's shocking 2011 interview: 'I am responsible for her death, but I ...
'The knife got out of hand', Thabo Bester AKA Facebook rapist denies ...