Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | We confront change yet again: farewell, Michel Mouyelo-Kotoula

One of the finest African statisticians navigated a highly charged environment

16 April 2023 - 18:17 By PALI LEHOHLA

Ali Mazrui makes a concerning assertion that African produce what they do not consume and consume what they do not produce. If it were not true, it would have been comical. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s chance to divorce from oppressive cycles is coming Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Statistics only way to hurt lacklustre politicians where it ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Pull a rabbit out of your hat and solve the education crisis, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | For Madiba’s sake, haul out a cigarette box and do the maths. ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Bester and Dr Magudumana: is it ‘thug love’ or normal ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | For Bester or worse: it’s obvious government can’t keep us safe ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Only Bester could best Eskom, and the ANC is smugly loving the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | WANTED: Someone to actually take responsibility for Thabo Bester’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | The opposite of pointing out Western moral viciousness ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele