TOM EATON | The ANC loves Putin on a show, but that’s where it ends
Not content with failing dismally on the home front, the ANC has answered the call from Russia to help broker peace with Ukraine
08 May 2023 - 20:17
Are you the despotic ruler of a broken empire with a plummeting population and rapidly dimming future? Have you started an unwinnable war that’s hastening the inevitable disintegration of your corrupt federation? Are you looking for a messenger who’ll do literally anything for money to hawk your detente-without-dishonour proposal around the shabbier embassies of the world? Then don’t delay! Call the ANC today!..
