Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The ANC loves Putin on a show, but that’s where it ends

Not content with failing dismally on the home front, the ANC has answered the call from Russia to help broker peace with Ukraine

08 May 2023 - 20:17
Tom Eaton Columnist

Are you the despotic ruler of a broken empire with a plummeting population and rapidly dimming future? Have you started an unwinnable war that’s hastening the inevitable disintegration of your corrupt federation? Are you looking for a messenger who’ll do literally anything for money to hawk your detente-without-dishonour proposal around the shabbier embassies of the world? Then don’t delay! Call the ANC today!..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Our bold and brave foreign minister Pandors to no-one Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Writers Guild has clearly read the AI writing on the wall Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | For those with bigger fish to fry than SA politics, ignorance is ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Hats off to those two die-hards who’ve stuck it out in Pretoria Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | It’s time ambivalent voters rose to the occasion Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | SA’s choice of friends leaves a lot to be desired Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Buying a car? Don’t get zapped by the VAPs Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Beer halls, whorehouses and silly virgins are screwing the power ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Beer halls, whorehouses and silly virgins are screwing the power ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | The ANC loves Putin on a show, but that’s where it ends Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...
We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...