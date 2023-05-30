Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | We’ve lost a champion of accountability and media freedom

Eusebius McKaiser’s life is a torch that illuminates the path we must traverse

30 May 2023 - 21:59

The sudden death of analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser leaves us with myriad lessons, one of which is that through media, activism and honest engagement can be unleashed. Another is that being critical of the ANC should not mean being a Democratic Alliance apologist or an EFF lackey...

