WILLIAM GUMEDE | There’s an exodus, all right, so look within, ANC
The state needs to shed its dogged adherence to ideology and do something to retain skilled South Africans
13 June 2023 - 21:05
South Africa is experiencing an exodus of professionals, executives, business owners and young graduates — of all colours and ages. It is at such a high level that it is undermining public service delivery, employment creation and economic growth...
WILLIAM GUMEDE | There’s an exodus, all right, so look within, ANC
The state needs to shed its dogged adherence to ideology and do something to retain skilled South Africans
South Africa is experiencing an exodus of professionals, executives, business owners and young graduates — of all colours and ages. It is at such a high level that it is undermining public service delivery, employment creation and economic growth...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos