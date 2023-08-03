Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | In sports, warrior women are killing it and showing SA the way

SA women sports stars no longer take a back seat to their male counterparts and it shouldn’t just be reserved for sport

03 August 2023 - 21:18

It has been the week, and the year, of South Africa’s sporting female fighters. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Zama zama bullets fly over homes while officials look the other way Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Divisive politics is the last thing SA needs Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | We don’t need ‘Barbie’ talk on GBV this Women’s month Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Quality education in South Africa: a privilege, not an absolute ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. ALICIA HERBERT | It is government’s duty to speak out when equality is ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Soul Fire: how Malema is feedin’ the cravin’ right now Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Banyana bring back the feelgood factor after Safa and Bafana’s own ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | In sports, warrior women are killing it and showing SA the way Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | There are reasons to worry about ‘Kill the Boer’, but ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem