TOM EATON | SA is still years away from putting Afronauts in space
SANSA’s venture with Russia to keep an eye on space debris has everybody jumping the gun
26 July 2023 - 21:07
The South African National Space Agency has politely dismissed claims that it plans to send two female astronauts to the International Space Station within the next two years, presumably because the next two slots for South Africans have already been booked by the Nkandla Travel Agency, one way, on the next available flight...
