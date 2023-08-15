WILLIAM GUMEDE: If there’s one thing Africa is good at, it's exploiting the youth to make a mint
Youngsters often see coups as their chance for better lives, little knowing that their leaders’ only interests involve getting their hands on the spoils of naturally rich countries
15 August 2023 - 21:26
The worst food insecurity in decades, caused by climate change and jihadist-fuelled instability in the Sahel, compounded by Covid-19 lockdowns and food shortages because of the Russia-Ukraine war, have caused mass anger, exploited by those behind the July 26 Niger coup...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.