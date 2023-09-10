Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | SA has reached a policy dead-end right at the edge of the cliff

Macroeconomics has been surrendered to the market, and the skeleton of accounting and finance is what remains to guide and define South Africa

10 September 2023 - 18:44 By PALI LEHOHLA

Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni says September is a bad month for stocks. That is putting it lightly. Actually, “it is widely viewed as a rotten month for stocks”. Since 1945, the S&P 500 “has dropped 0.73% on average in September”. Mark Twain has a different horoscope and says: “October: This is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | In the dark after disaster strikes, who will offer a blanket? Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Phala Phala and Deokaran are reminders of Makgoba’s warning in a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | We can map out SA’s future with the power of measurement Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Since our admission to Brics in 2010, we’ve been stuck in the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Our knight in shining armour CEOs should remember charity ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. RIGHT OF REPLY | Herman Mashaba has achieved the near impossible: to build an ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Rugby World Cup broadcasters need to find balance between profits ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | SA has reached a policy dead-end right at the edge of the cliff Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Mangosuthu Buthelezi: his portrayal as a man of peace was a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware of tow truck drivers’ tricks Opinion

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...