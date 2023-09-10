PALI LEHOHLA | SA has reached a policy dead-end right at the edge of the cliff
Macroeconomics has been surrendered to the market, and the skeleton of accounting and finance is what remains to guide and define South Africa
10 September 2023 - 18:44
Wall Street veteran Ed Yardeni says September is a bad month for stocks. That is putting it lightly. Actually, “it is widely viewed as a rotten month for stocks”. Since 1945, the S&P 500 “has dropped 0.73% on average in September”. Mark Twain has a different horoscope and says: “October: This is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.”..
