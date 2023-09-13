EDITORIAL | It's wrong for a manager to instruct staff to mourn someone's death
A KZN municipality manager issued an order to municipal employees to mark Thursday as their official day of bereavement
13 September 2023 - 22:26
The recent controversy surrounding the mourning of the late IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi by officials from the Inkosi Langalibalele municipality in KwaZulu-Natal highlights a pressing issue: the necessity of upholding a clear separation between the government and political parties...
