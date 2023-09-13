EDITORIAL | It's wrong for a manager to instruct staff to mourn someone's death

A KZN municipality manager issued an order to municipal employees to mark Thursday as their official day of bereavement

The recent controversy surrounding the mourning of the late IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi by officials from the Inkosi Langalibalele municipality in KwaZulu-Natal highlights a pressing issue: the necessity of upholding a clear separation between the government and political parties...