Sport

Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies at Newlands

Today in SA sport history: September 28

27 September 2023 - 21:32
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1989 — Brian Mitchell makes his US debut in Lewiston, Maine, and stops Irving Mitchell in the seventh round to record the ninth successful defence of his WBA junior-lightweight title...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Cons, curious thrills and a Gentle Ox Sport
  2. Ireland defeat produces head-scratchers for Boks against Tonga Sport
  3. Hopefully De Kock sees the bigger picture ahead of his last rodeo Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mitchell changes Layne to become world champ Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Fordyce heads a full SA podium in London-to-Brighton ... Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Thobela pounds his way to first world title Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Boks get off to slow start at 2019 World Cup Sport

Latest

  1. Fifita suspension: Tonga’s loss is Boks’ gain, but islanders still carry weight Sport
  2. Refreshing to see Pirates’ often tetchy Riveiro relax, but how long will it ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies at Newlands Sport
  4. Ireland defeat produces head-scratchers for Boks against Tonga Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Cons, curious thrills and a Gentle Ox Sport

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives