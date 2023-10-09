Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Yes Mogoeng, all South Africa needs is a miracle

Generally apathetic voters shouldn’t be too concerned about polls and elections — divine intervention is on its way

09 October 2023 - 21:39
Tom Eaton Columnist

When President Cyril Ramaphosa is presented with the 2022 census this afternoon, he will be brimming with questions. How can there be so many people in the country when he sees so few of them at the club? Did their membership lapse? Where do they summer? And what is this “employment” thing that keeps being mentioned?..

