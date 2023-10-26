TOM EATON | Not-Paul’s house is a very fine house, but it’s a bit of a mystery
Why did Mashatile tell parliament a house owned by a business run by his son and son-in-law belongs to him?
26 October 2023 - 22:12
The press is starting to wonder why alleged deputy president Paul Mashatile has claimed to own a Waterfall mansion he doesn’t, a mystery almost as great as why someone would pay R37m for a house in Midrand...
