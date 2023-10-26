IN PICS | Hygiene problems prompted women miners to end protest at Gold One
A compromise to end the sit-in was reached after women in the group started to complain about itching from not bathing for three days, a lack of medication, menstrual discomfort and fatigue
26 October 2023 - 13:34
A surprise sit-in protest at the beginning of a shift, a back and forth of updates by union leaders, singing and chanting while others took long naps, avoiding the politics, characterised the impasse at Gold One mine in Springs, Gauteng...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.