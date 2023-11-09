EDITORIAL | Counterfeit goods are a threat at every level and must be rooted out
According to Tracit, the trafficking of fake goods is driven by transnational syndicates
09 November 2023 - 21:49
South Africa enjoys the status of being one of the biggest and most diversified economies in Africa. It plays important global roles such as, until recently, being the only bloc member of the G20 and a champion in Brics. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.