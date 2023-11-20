Opinion & Analysis

QUITE FRANKLY

ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Our judiciary must speak out against graft

Judges must partake in public discourse through the media so that their wisdom can reach more people

20 November 2023 - 21:32 By ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE

It is a tired fact that our society is drowning under the scourge of corruption. Numerous institutions have made countless findings about the extent of graft across sectors of society. Many examples that the scourge is out of control present themselves daily. Nothing outrages us any more. The private sector is equally corrupt, as examples of white collar crime also abound. Recently the banking sector came under the spotlight when the allegations of collusion to devalue our currency came to light, militating against proper global trade and therefore economic growth. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Are we in fiscal trouble or not? Opinion & Analysis
  2. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | SOEs are in a big mess — who is to blame? Opinion & Analysis
  3. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Universities have become too timid to engage in the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JJ TABANE | BEE would work, but hey, elections are around the corner Opinion & Analysis
  5. JJ TABANE | We need to think long and hard about the notion of a free press Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. South Africa’s police are losing the war on crime — here’s how they need to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. South African university students use AI to help them understand — not to avoid ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Cyril and his jolly crew of buccaneering roustabouts must be made ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Our judiciary must speak out against graft Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Deal with impeachment probe in swift and just manner for the sake ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!
Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...