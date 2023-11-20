QUITE FRANKLY
ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | Our judiciary must speak out against graft
Judges must partake in public discourse through the media so that their wisdom can reach more people
20 November 2023 - 21:32
It is a tired fact that our society is drowning under the scourge of corruption. Numerous institutions have made countless findings about the extent of graft across sectors of society. Many examples that the scourge is out of control present themselves daily. Nothing outrages us any more. The private sector is equally corrupt, as examples of white collar crime also abound. Recently the banking sector came under the spotlight when the allegations of collusion to devalue our currency came to light, militating against proper global trade and therefore economic growth. ..
