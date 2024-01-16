LUCKY MATHEBULA | The time to decide on Zuma’s ANC membership has arrived — the NEC needs to be decisive

The brute and inconvenient truth is that the former president’s actions have put the ANC into disrepute

With Jacob Zuma’s decision to openly campaign for the MK Party and not the ANC, of which he is still a member, an intense debate about whether to put him through the disciplinary process has engulfed the governing party. Some have suggested that since he has “walked away” from the ANC, he does not require attention...