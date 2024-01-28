WENDY KNOWLER | Agree to a cellphone contract over the phone at your peril
Long-suffering Vodacom customer spent a year trying to reverse telesales laptop deal and stop debit orders coming off his bank account
28 January 2024 - 19:34
I present to you today case study number 458 as evidence of why I say agreeing to a cellphone contract over the phone is a seriously bad idea. OK, I made that number up — if anything, that’s an underestimate of the number of dodgy telesales cellphone contracts I’ve investigated over the years. ..
