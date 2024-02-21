Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | There’s always room for more students, better planning, but some demands can’t be accommodated

We don’t talk enough about how universities who have first-years sleeping in their corridors every year are simply incompetent

21 February 2024 - 22:05

Should universities provide students with accommodation? My answer is no, but before you dismiss me as a heartless brute, let’s at the very least think about this rather than choke on your Thursday morning Weetbix...

